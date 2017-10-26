Thousands of infant motion seats recalled for fire hazard

(WSPA) – Fisher-Price is recalling tens of thousands of infant seats due to a fire hazard.

If you own the Soothing Motions Seat or Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seat, you should stop using it and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.

Fisher-Price says the motor housing can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The company says they have received 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The seats were sold at stores like Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and online at Amazon.com from November 2015 through October 2017.