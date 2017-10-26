StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Our cool weather will continue with a warm up starting on Friday. The cool area of high pressure will stay over the Carolinas today, bringing another sunny, cool day. Skies will be clear and humidity low again tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s, low 40s inland. The area of high pressure moves offshore on Friday, and winds will turn to the south. This will warm us back into the 70s. That warmer weather will continue on Saturday, but clouds will increase with a chance for a shower late in the day. A cold front will bring a better chance for rain Saturday night and Sunday morning. Much cooler weather will return on Sunday with high temperatures staying in the 60s to near 70. This next cool down will continue to start next week, but it will be back into the 70s as early as Tuesday.

Today, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 40-42 inland, 46 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70-75.