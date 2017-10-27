Around Town: Gang Community Awareness Event

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Join the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and News 13 at the “Gang Prevention & Awareness Event” happening tomorrow, October 28th, at Broadway Grand Prix!

This free event is geared towards middle and high school students as a way to educate them on the growing concern of gangs and how to protect themselves from any involvement.

Registration will be at 9:30am for the first 200 students. Bojangles will also be providing breakfast at that time.

The program will begin at 10am and will feature guest speakers from our local police department.

Then stay and play at Broadway Grand Prix! All students receive a free wristband!

Adults wanting to ride can purchase a wristband at the discounted rate of

$22.95.