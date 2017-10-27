Hartsville Police adds DUI enforcement officer to force

Related Coverage Myrtle Beach, Hartsville police honored for DUI arrests

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Hartsville Police Department received a grant of $100,000 to hire a DUI enforcement officer. The officer will be responsible for responding to possible drunk driving calls to field test drivers and determine if the person is, in fact, driving under the influence.

Hartsville police want to stop drunk driving in the city.

“DUI is one of those preventable crimes; it doesn’t have to happen. Unfortunately, the cost in lives and property is pretty high,” admits Lt. Brian Rudick, Hartville Police Special Operations, Crime Analysis and Business Liaison.

Earlier this year, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety awarded Hartsville Police with agency of the year for its size, after officers made 93 DUI arrests in 2016.

“We do our best to enforce the South Carolina laws for DUIs,” explains Lt. Rudick. “DUIs are actually fairly complicated.”

The $100,000 grant will pay the officer’s salary and cover the cost of a new police cruiser. Lt. Rudick says the DUI officer will free up other officers and make stronger cases against suspected intoxicated drivers.

“Slight mistakes in a DUI will end up losing the case, so having a dedicated officer who’s fully trained and that is what his focus is on will make for better cases,” justifies Lt. Rudick.

Part of the officer’s job will also include going to community events, schools, and other locations to speak on the dangers of drunk driving to give a wake-up call to those who think driving after just a couple drinks is acceptable.

“Getting to some of the younger people – the high school kids or college kids – educating them on the dangers of being intoxicated, not only to them but someone else,” states Lt. Rudick.

The grant is for one year, but the city plans to apply for a continuation. The job opening is available online now.