Myrtle Beach police investigating after shots fired Thursday night

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to Alder Street Thursday night after a report of gunshots in the area.

Captain Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police says the call came in around 9:45 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they located one victim who was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are actively investigating this incident and seeking additional information.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Dept at 843-918-1382.

 

