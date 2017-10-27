News13 hosts Treats for Special Kids at Medieval Times

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) -Friday’s Treats for Special Kids at Medieval Times allowed children with physical and mental challenges to trick-or-treat in a safe, barrier-free environment.

Dozens of schools and hundreds of children came out for the fun event. Several people from local businesses and civic organizations dressed up to lend a hand giving out treats and have fun with the kids.

“Not every single trick-or-treating event out there is catered toward special needs children, so you definitely want to make sure it’s a safe, secure place for someone to come out, have, fun, embrace the spirit of Halloween, without having to worry about any of the extra stressors that come with a special needs child,” said sales manager at Medieval Times Amanda Mateo.

Earlier this week, News13 hosted a Treats for Special Kids event in Florence for nearly 600 children in the Pee Dee.