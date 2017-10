NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office says a man hit by a car nearly two weeks ago has died.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler says Johnny Lee Darby, 61, of Nichols, was hit by a vehicle on Oct. 16 around 11:30 a.m. Darby died Friday morning at 5:46 a.m., confirms the coroner’s office.

Darby was hit by a vehicle on Alma Road in Nichols. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.