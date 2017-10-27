Person of interest sketch released in Florence motel shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office released a suspect sketch of a man they say is a person of interest in a shooting at a motel Monday night.

Florence County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting Monday at a motel located on Enterprise Drive in Florence at approximately 7:40 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found one victim located in a vehicle in the parking lot of the motel, confirms Major Mike Nunn with the sheriff’s office

This victim was transported to an area hospital for a gunshot wound. No additional information on the condition of the victim is available at this time.

According to witnesses, the suspect was driving a white utility pick-up truck. Major Nunn says investigators are asking for the community’s help in identifying a person of interest shown in the sketch.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the shooting or the location or identity of the person of interest is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.