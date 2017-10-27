SLED investigates body found outside recreation complex near McColl

MCCOLL, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office confirms a body was found Friday morning outside a recreation complex near McColl.

Lt. Sara Alberri with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found outside the C.W. Love Complex off of Oak Hill Road just outside McColl town limits. The body was found around 7:45 a.m. Friday morning and SLED is en route to assist in the investigation, reports Lt. Alberri.

The sheriff’s office did not say whether the body found was male or female or give any information related to a possible cause of death.