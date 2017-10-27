StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

A short lived warming trend will get underway today and peak on Saturday. We’ll see sunny skies and highs today and tomorrow low to mid 70s. Overnight lows will warm up as well into the 50s and 60s. Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop ahead of a strong cold front Saturday night and Sunday morning. Behind the front, drier and cooler weather will sweep into the area late Sunday and persist through Tuesday with some frost possible. Temperatures beyond Tuesday will become more seasonable and staying dry through the end of the week.

Today, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 50 inland, 54 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.