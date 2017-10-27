Victim suffers life threatening injuries after being shot in Lumberton motel

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton police are working to learn who shot a 26-year-old man several times Thursday night at a Motel room.

Captain Terry Parker says the confrontation happened in a room at the Motel 6 on Lackey Street in Lumberton just before 11 p.m. Thursday evening.

After shooting the male victim, the suspect ran from the room. No suspect description was available yet, according to Captain Parker.

“[The victim’s] injuries are thought to be life threatening at this time and he was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton but has since been transferred out for treatment to another hospital,” the release from Captain Parker said.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to call Detective Jennifer White at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.