4th annual Trunk-o-Treat spreads domestic violence awareness

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of community members gathered to spread awareness about domestic violence through a “Trunk-o-Treat” on Saturday.

Parents and children gathered at the Old Horry County Courthouse for the 4th annual Domestic Violence Rally. They dressed in costume, played games and trick-or treated out of the trunks of law enforcement vehicles. Members of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office also set up stands at the fair. The founder of Ebony’s Hope, Gwendolyn Reed, said she started the annual rally after she lost her sister to domestic violence four years ago. Reed said it was important to get kids involved in the event. “We know the children that witness domestic violence are most likely to be the next abuser or victim of domestic violence. I believe that in order to correct anything, you have to start with the kids,” she said.

Children and adults who attended the rally also signed a pledge to report any incidents of domestic violence they may witness.