NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The BooFest! at Barefoot Landing event was held today in North Myrtle Beach.

The event ran from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m in the Lakeside Village, next to the carousel and Barefoot Amusements.

The festivities included a kids’ and pets costume contest, live performers and family activities. Prizes were awarded for best costumes.

There were also discounted rides packages, kids karaoke, and face-painting.

News13’s Matt Gittins, Meghan Miller, and meteorologist Amanda Holly were also at the event. Matt Gittins emcee’d the costume contests, while Meghan Miller and Amanda Holly were judges.

Check out pictures from the event below!

BooFest! at Barefoot Landing 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: WBTW News13's Meghan Miller Credit: WBTW News13's Meghan Miller Credit: WBTW News13's Meghan Miller Credit: WBTW News13's Meghan Miller Credit: WBTW News13's Meghan Miller Credit: WBTW News13's Meghan Miller Credit: WBTW News13's Meghan Miller Credit: WBTW News13's Meghan Miller