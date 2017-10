MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating a fire in a church social hall.

Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted that the fire was under control at just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

No injuries have been reported.

An earlier tweet said crews were responding to a fire in a church social hall.

According to a tweet sent out by Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire is going on at 6907 Highway 905.

That is the address for the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Conway.