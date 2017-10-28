Darlington Raceway BBQ contest benefits local charities

Darlington, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Barbecue Association hosted a Speed and Feed barbecue contest on Saturday.

Families and kids came out to enjoy music, barbecue, and rides around the track. The event is put on to benefit local charities through the race track’s Darlington Shares program.

There were chefs from North and South Carolina in attendance competing for first place. News 13 talked to Pitmaster, Brian Pearson, about what it means to be able to do what he loves while giving back to the community.

“One thing I love about people cooking is that we love giving back to the community,” said Pearson. “It’s a good fundraiser, and doing fundraisers are going to bring barbecue people out.”

This is Pearson’s third year attending Speed and Feed and he said he enjoys the fun atmosphere and competition. In addition, there was a car show portion of the event that helped benefit local charities as well.