MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are responding to a house fire at Highway 544 and Sandy Pines Lane.

A tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue says “First units on scene are reporting a Single Family Home- Working Fire.”

The fire was controlled just after 12 p.m., according to another tweet sent out by Horry County Fire Rescue.

No injuries have been reported.