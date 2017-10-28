Free pet clinic helps combat distemper outbreak in animals

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Humane Society of the United States and the Florence Area Humane Society teamed up on Saturday to help combat the distemper outbreak in dogs and cats

The humane society said the distemper outbreak has affected many dogs and cats in South Carolina animal shelters, including a handful of cases in Florence County.

“We’re glad to be able to provide this service, not only to keep their animals healthy and safe, but also to keep other animals in the community safe as well,” said Kim Kelly with the South Carolina Humane Society

Some people had to wait in line for long periods of time before they got the vaccine, but Kelly said that was not a problem for anyone.

“People are willing to stand in line,” said Kelly.

“Some people have been here for at least a couple hours just waiting to get a vaccination for their animals.”

Organizers said they gave out about 400 dog vaccinations and nearly 100 cat vaccinations on Saturday.