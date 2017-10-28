Grand Strand Health holds 2nd annual Baby and Children’s Health Fair

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Grand Strand Health held its 2nd annual Baby and Children’s Health Fair on Saturday.

The health system held the Halloween-themed fair at Coastal Grand Mall. Grand Strand Health invited children, parents, and parents-to-be to meet members of the maternity, pediatric and nutrition departments, including a new neonatologist. The fair also included a pet therapy station, a car seat safety check, and other resources on child health and safety. Director of the Pediatric Emergency Department, Dr. Rebecca Matthews, said “We’re the only service in this region that can provide specialized pediatric care from infants to adolescents, so we want our local community to know that we’re here and we’re available.”