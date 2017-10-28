Grand Strand Humane Society to assist ASPCA with animals impacted by Hurricane Maria

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Grand Strand Humane Society is sending two staff members to help the ASPCA’s recovery work in St. Croix.

St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, was one of the areas hardest hit by the Category 5 hurricane.

The ASPCA has been working in St. Croix, conducting field rescues and managing an emergency shelter for the displaced animals.

“Our organization is thrilled to be able to offer assistance to animals affected by disaster thru this partnership. Not only will our staff be able to help those truly in need but they will learn valuable skills to bring back to our organization so that we can better serve our community,” said Suzanne Roman, Executive Director, Grand Strand Humane Society.

More than 100 animals are receiving daily care at ASPCA emergency shelter, and approximately 6,000 animals impacted by Hurricane Maria have been assisted by the ASPCA through the distribution of pet supplies.