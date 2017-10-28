Here’s what happened when Trump invited reporters’ kids in costume into the Oval Office

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump meets with children dressed in their Halloween costumes in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. The White House invited the children of members of the media to visit the president and to trick-o-treat at the White House complex of the Eisenhower Executive Office building. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

(CBS) – President Trump invited the White House press corps’ children in costume into the Oval Office for a photo and some candy on Friday, and the interaction that ensued was classic Trump.

“I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children,” joked the president, who has regular spats with the “fake news” media. “How the media did this, I don’t know.”

The children, dressed as everything from witches to a unicorn with purple hair, circled the desk slowly, at the president’s urging, surrounded by cameras. “Do you know who they are? They’re the friendly media, that’s the press.”

Noticing a small girl looking forlorn, he said, “Are you crying? Come here, sweetheart,” ushering the child closer to the desk.

When one of the young girls commented that the frightened girl Mr. Trump had comforted was Japanese, Mr. Trump responded, “She’s Japanese? Beautiful, she’s Japanese — I’m going to be in Japan in two weeks.”

As he moved on and started handing out bags of Hershey’s kisses, he commented to one child, “Well you have no weight problems – that’s the good news, right? So you take out whatever you need. If you want some for your friends, take it. We have plenty.”

He also jokingly asked how the press treats them.

“So, how does the press treat you?” he said, to laughs from the adults in the room. “I bet you get treated by the press better than anybody in the world. Right? Huh? I think so.”

“Well, congratulations, folks,” he told the parents. “You did a good job. You did a good job. Here, you did a good job. I wouldn’t say you’ve done very well here,” he added, pointing to himself, “but really beautiful children.”

