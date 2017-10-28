Lee County Sheriff’s Office searches for accused murderer

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) Deputies search for a man after a shooting killed one person in Lee County.

According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Fabian Wright and Isaac Wright got into an argument inside a home at 1122 Brown Town Road in Bishopville. Shortly after midnight Isaac shot Fabian in the back.

Deputies took Fabian to Carolina Pines Medical Center in Hartsville where he was later pronounced dead.

The Lee County Sheriff’s office is searching for Isaac Wright. He is wanted for murder and is 5’7″, 180 pounds and considered armed and extremely dangerous.

If you know where he may be you are asked to call 803-484-5353 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (1-888-274-6372)

Deputies say you do not have to give your name and you could receive a substantial reward for your information.