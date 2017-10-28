Looking to buy the iPhone X? Here are the top carrier deals

(WFLA) — If you’re just getting your order in now, you’re too late. The iPhone X sold out in just minutes Thursday night.

Friday marked the kick-off for iPhone X preorders, which was Apple’s much anticipated 10th-anniversary edition of its iPhone.

Preorders opened at 3:01 a.m. EST for those devoted to having the new equipment in their hands first. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook called the new smartphone the “biggest leap forward since the original iPhone” at its September 12 launch event.

While the iPhone X was gone online in minutes, the phone will be available in stores next Friday, November 3.

We rounded up the top deals from the places where you can currently pre-order your device.

As always, you could choose to order your device directly from Apple. You won’t find any discounts doing it this way though.

Apple retails the iPhone X for $999 for 64GB and $1,149 for the 256GB. They do offer payment plans through the iPhone Upgrade Program. That will let you get the 64GB for $49.91 a month or $56.16 for the 256GB, but that also comes with Apple Care included in the price.

You can pre-order the iPhone X right now through AT&T’s website, but it will cost you 99 cents more than what you’d pay at the Apple Store. That’s because AT&T prices the 64GB model at $999.99.

The 256GB model isn’t currently listed, but AT&T says it will be available soon.

It’s a bit cheaper monthly to finance the phone through AT&T. That’s because unlike Apple, AT&T offers financing over 30 months instead of 24. That drops the monthly cost to you to $33.34.

If you need to lower the price, AT&T is offering up to $300 in credits when you trade in your iPhone 7 Plus or up to $200 in credits on other select devices.

Just like AT&T, Verizon has added an extra 99 cents to the cost of both models of the iPhone X.

Unlike AT&T, Verizon’s financing plan is over 24 months. That means you’ll pay $41.66 monthly for the 64GB model and $47.91 for the 256GB model. There’s also a one-time $30 activation fee.

You can lower that price even further by trading in certain devices. Have an iPhone 7 or a Galaxy S8? Verizon will give you $300 off the price of the phone as long as you choose the monthly payment plan. The credit brings the monthly price to $29.16 a month for the 64GB model.

Verizon is also taking even older model phones, like the iPhone 6, iPhone 5 and even Samsung Galaxy devices. You can get between $100 and $200 back, depending on the device.

The trade-in deals get even better on T-Mobile, especially if you have an older phone. The carrier will give you $300 off the iPhone X if you trade devices as old as the iPhone 6. Other devices will also shave some down some of the price.

T-Mobile also has the lowest monthly installment pricing — as low as $17.50 a month for 24 months for the 64GB model — but there’s a catch. You would need to get the full $300 credit and also make a down payment of $279.99.

Sprint is also offering the iPhone X on its website. You can pay for it in full or do monthly payments.

If you have a newer phone, like a Galaxy S7, LG G5, Google Pixel, or iPhone 7, you can really save some cash. AT&T will give you up to $350 off the price if the iPhone X with that eligible trade in.

That would bring your monthly payment to $22.22 per month after the credit is applied. Just take note of the fine print which reads, “Reqs 18-mo lease for well-qualified customer w/new line activation or eligible upgrade and eligible trade in.”