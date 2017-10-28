MBPD officers seize drugs valued over $100k during bust

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police Officers seized a gun, $14,534 cash and drugs with an estimated street value of $106,295 during a drug investigation.

According to Captain Joey Crosby, officers executed a search warrant at a home on 15 Avenue South Thursday. Frederick “Cowboy” Augustine has been arrested and charged with:

Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Crack Cocaine, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Ecstasy /MDMA with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics, Possession of Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Narcotics, Possession of Schedule III Narcotics, Distribution of Narcotics with close proximity of a school/park, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in possession of a Firearm while Committing a Violent Crime, and Possession of Stolen Property.

The following items were seized:

$14,534 in cash

1 gun

Marijuana (1012.9 grams)

Powdered Cocaine (658.3 grams)

Crack Cocaine (50 grams)

Heroin (63 grams)

Crystal Methamphetamine (29 grams)

Ecstasy / MDAM 23

131 Scheduled Pills