NC mother charged with trying to kill her children gets $1 million bond

BURGAW, N.C. (AP) – Prosecutors say a North Carolina woman charged with trying to drown her four young children in a bathtub made the attempt after a dispute with her own mother.

Mulitple media outlets report a first-appearance hearing was held Friday for 29-year-old Aeisha Milton, who’s charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Smith said the drowning attempt at a home in Willard began as a dispute between Milton and her mother, Geraldine Williams. He says Williams pulled Milton off the children.

Williams tells WWAY-TV that she doesn’t regret calling 911.

A judge appointed a public defender for Milton and set bail at $1 million. Milton asked for a home study to be done at the homes of two of her sisters so they could take the children.