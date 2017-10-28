News13 and Chamber of Commerce hold gang awareness community event

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – News13 and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a gang awareness community event on Saturday.

Members of law enforcement and community leaders spoke to dozens of kids at the Broadway Grand Prix, in Myrtle Beach. to help keep them out of gangs and on the right track. Children and parents from Horry County and the Pee Dee area attended. Myrtle Beach Police spokesperson Capt. Joey Crosby and Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus both spoke at the event. Capt. Crosby stressed the importance of thinking through every decision. He also told the kids that police are there for them to help navigate difficult decisions. “We realize the significance and importance of reaching our youth early. If we reach them early, if we give them the information that they need to empower them to make the right decision, then we will be successful in the years to come,” said Capt. Crosby.