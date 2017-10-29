A ‘Night of Hope’ event to be held in Myrtle Beach

By Published:
(Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Heroin Coalition will be hosting a “Night of Hope” event in Myrtle Beach.

The event will be held on Monday, October 30th, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Beach Church, located at 557 George Bishop Parkway.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, organizers will be addressing the heroin epidemic on local and national levels.

There will also be counselors, recovery specialists, and the faith community available to discuss ways to develop a plan to prevent and eliminate the heroin issue.

A similar event will also be held on Monday in Conway, at The  Rock Church off Millpond Road, at 6 p.m.

 

