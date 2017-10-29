Community activists push for gun regulations outside of Myrtle Beach Gun Show

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Local community activists took a stand for gun control outside of the Myrtle Beach Gun Show.

This is the second time the Horry County Democratic Party staged a demonstration outside the gun show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Members protested the failure of state lawmakers to pass legislation that would close the “Charleston Loophole”. That’s what many call the background check error that allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the firearm he used to shoot and kill nine people inside a Charleston church. Organizers want lawmakers to create stricter background checks and repeal open carry laws. Gun Sense Committee member Rosemary Wolfe said, “Nothing has happened in the last year and things keep getting worse. Look at the incident in Nevada, which was horrific.”

The Horry County GOP Chairwoman had no comment on the protest. The protesters also plan to hold a sit-in on January 18, when the state legislation session opens.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s