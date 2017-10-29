Crews respond to swimmer in distress call, find 3 total swimmers in need of rescue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews found three total swimmers in distress while responding to distressed swimmer call Sunday.

According to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, rescue crews and Myrtle Beach Police responded to an near near 5512 North Ocean Boulevard around 12:13 p.m.

Once on scene, one rescue swimmer swam out to the patients while 2 others from Myrtle Beach Fire and Myrtle Beach police launched a jet-ski to help save the victims.

A bystander also assisted in keeping one of the victims above the water until that individual could be rescued.

All victims and the bystander were brought back to the beach safely, Lt. Evans says.

All three victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.