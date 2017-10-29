Darlington church celebrates ‘Fall-o-Ween’ festival

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW)- The First Baptist Church in Darlington celebrated the season with their second annual ‘Fall-o-ween’ festival on Sunday.

The event brought out many people from the Darlington community, and kids got to enjoy getting lots of candy.

This year the church added a chili cook off to their event. everyone who came got a chance to pick their favorite, Brian Sherwood with first Baptist church said this event helped encourage diversity in the community.

“Just the diversity of our crowd here tonight is an opportunity for our community To come together,” said Sherwood. ” We just wanted everyone to enjoy themselves and to let them know we love them and we want to fellowship with them.” added Sherwood.

Sherwood also told News13, he hopes to have more events like this one to continue to bring the community together.