Demonstration ends in Shelbyville; One man arrested for disorderly conduct

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The White Nationalist protest and counter-protest wrapped up Saturday in Shelbyville with one arrest reported for disorderly conduct.

Around 12:30 p.m. John Gill Anderson was arrested and taken into custody by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department.

The 20-year-old Bell Buckle resident was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct. He was released and will have to appear in court.

Anderson was a counter-protester who was on the white supremacist side of the protest when he was allegedly attacked and tried to defend himself.

The rally remained mostly peaceful in the small town and began late due to heightened security sweeps by police.

Preparations for the event were underway for more than a month.



Many of the businesses and residents put up signs denouncing hate and a stating “Boo to Hate.”

Some roads shut down for a number of hours Saturday morning including portions of Lane Parkway from West Lane to North Main Street and North Cannon Blvd from Main Street to West Holland.

No weapons were allowed in the rally area and all people entering the area were searched.

Shelbyville police thanked citizens and other agencies for help in the preparations.

The City would like to express appreciation for the patience and support shown by our great citizens of Shelbyville and all responding agencies who assisted in efforts to provide public safety.