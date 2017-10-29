First snow of the season falls in NC mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. ( WNCN ) — The first snowfall of the season came down heavily in some areas of the North Carolina mountains on Sunday.

WBTV reported that light snow was seen in Avery County and several other areas in the mountains. Heavy snow was seen in other areas, including along Interstate 40 in Haywood County and Roan Mountain in Mitchell County.

Elsewhere, there was some accumulation — mainly on grassy surfaces — at Beech Mountain where the temperature around 1 p.m. was 24 degrees.

In the highest mountain elevations, such as Roan Mountain, forecasters predicted up to four inches of snow.

In Swain and Graham counties, periods of snow will accumulate one to two inches with locally higher amounts above 3500 feet into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

A cold snap is expected in much of North Carolina into Monday morning. A freeze warning was issued for many counties in the foothills with very windy conditions.

In the Triangle, falling temperatures and gusty winds will be around during Sunday afternoon.

Skies will be clearing Sunday night and by Monday morning temperatures will drop into the middle 30s in many areas. There could be some frost in sheltered areas, CBS North Carolina meteorologist Bill Reh said.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week, but it will be sunny with a brisk breeze.