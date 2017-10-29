Florence church spreads message of love to youth

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – In Florence Sunday, several community members came out to Greater gethsemane apostolic church in support of the ‘Hallelujah night’ fall festival.

Everyone from all walks of live joined in on the fall celebration, Organizers say this event is a great way to bring the community out and give back to them, by offering free food and good company.

News13 spoke with Ashley Davis, who helped coordinate the event and she said they are trying to remind people that spreading love is always better than spreading hate.

“Everybody is not eager to treat people wrong and be a bully, there are actually people who love each other,” said Davis. “By having this event at the church, we’re showing the kids and the young people that there is still love, love still exists in 2017.”