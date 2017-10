MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to the Chief Public Relations official of League of the South, Hunter Wallace, the Murfreesboro rally was cancelled Saturday.

Wallace claimed they received intel that Murfreesboro was ‘a lawsuit trap’ and wasn’t worth the risk.

The City of Murfreesboro also tweeted that the League of the South cancelled but a rally was still going on with no problems.

