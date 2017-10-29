‘Penance’: NC congressman writes to families of dead troops

By Published:
Walter Jones
In this Oct. 25, 2017, photo, Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C. points at a photograph of Marine Sgt. Michael Edward Bits of Ventura, Calif., the first military funeral he and his wife attended, and one of the many pictures of soldiers killed this century based in Camp Lejeune along a hallway leading to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington. As President Trump argued about what he said to the family of a soldier killed in Niger, a North Carolina congressman was quietly doing what he's done more than 11,000 times: signing a condolence letter to that family and others. Republican Rep. Walter Jones began signing the letters to families in 2003 as penance for his 2002 vote supporting war in Iraq. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – As President Donald Trump argued about what he said to the family of a soldier killed in Niger, a North Carolina congressman was quietly doing what he’s done more than 11,000 times: signing a condolence letter to that family and others.

Republican Rep. Walter Jones began signing the letters to families in 2003 as penance for his 2002 vote supporting war in Iraq.

He calls the letters “a sacred responsibility.”

The 74-year-old Jones says Trump would do well to stop arguing about what he said to the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, one of four soldiers killed Oct. 4 in Niger. He says the president’s best move is to “just let it go.”

Jones was elected to the U.S. House in 1994 in a district that includes Camp Lejeune.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s