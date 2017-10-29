Pit bull owners dress pets in Halloween costumes to fight stigma

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Local pit bull owners held a Halloween-themed walk today to show their beloved pets aren’t so scary.

The Myrtle Beach Area Bully Walk brought their cause to the Market Common on Sunday evening. Several pit bull owners dressed their pups up in costumes ranging from pumpkins to Pokemon and even a ballerina. Bully Walk founder Ingrid Hatton said she and other owners said the holiday was an opportunity to fight the stigma surrounding their pets. “It’s a great way to spread awareness and let people really get to know our dogs and see that they’re not the bad stigma that people make them out to be. It’s all about how they’re raised and their owners,” she said.

If you would like to take part in the next pit bull walk, head to the Myrtle Beach Area Bully Walk’s Facebook page to find out when the next one will be.