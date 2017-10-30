Breast cancer myths debunked by oncologist

Mammography
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women, according to the American Cancer Society.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, some doctors are working to clear up breast cancer myths.

Myths, and the facts that prove those myths wrong, include:

  1. MYTH: There’s no history of breast cancer in my family, so I can’t get it.
    TRUTH: Just because you don’t have a family history of breast cancer doesn’t mean you can’t get it.
  2. MYTH: Men don’t get breast cancer.
    TRUTH: About  2,000  men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.
  3. MYTH: Certain deodorants have cancer-causing ingredients.
    TRUTH: Antiperspirants and deodorants are not linked with causing breast cancer.
  4. MYTH: Too much coffee can cause breast cancer.
    TRUTH: Stimulants like coffee aren’t proven to have an impact.  “Caffeine has not been shown to increase your chance of breast cancer,” said Dr. Preeti Subhedar, Winship breast surgical oncologist.

Doctors do suggest having monthly checkups and doing yearly mammograms.

