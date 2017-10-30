Conway police search for attempted murder suspect

Related Coverage Conway police investigate shooting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department released a photo of a man they say is wanted for attempted murder.

Sgt. Darren Alston with the police department says officers were called to Live Oak Street and 9th Ave. around 7:12 p.m. on Oct. 20 for a report of shots fired. Officers discovered one man with a gunshot wound on Leonard Avenue.

The investigation led to a warrant for Tabyias Marqual Johnson, 20, of Conway, for attempted murder. Anyone with information on Johnson’s location is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.