Conway Police search for suspect wanted for credit card fraud

CONWAY (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to credit card fraud. Police are investigating an incident that occurred at the Wells Fargo Bank ATM on 1412 3rd Ave in Conway on Wednesday, October 4th.

According to Sgt. Darren Alston, with the Conway Police Department, the male suspect in the picture used a cloned debit card to complete a transaction at the Wells Fargo. Conway investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying and finding the subject.

If you know who the man in the picture is you are asked to call the Conway Police Department at (843) 248 -1790 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC