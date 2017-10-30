Deputies search for missing Florence man

FLORENCE (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Lt. Kathleen Street with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says Robert Cottingham, 70, of Florence was reported missing by family members Monday afternoon and suffers from dementia related issues. Cottingham is driving a white 2001 VW Beetle with SC tag ISI-384 and does not have his cell phone, credit cards or debit card on him. Cottingham is known to have tired to the Manning and Dillon areas.

Cottingham is believed to be wearing a red plaid shirt with light blue jeans as well as a brown and blue denim jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Inv. James Allen at (843) 665-2121 ext. 377 or investigators at (843) 665-2121 ext. 434.