Dillon County Fire helps prepare special needs and disabled families for fires

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Fire Station Number Nine says it’s the first in our area and the state to create a fire prevention program that specializes in helping people or children with special needs and/or disabilities.

Alicia Wiggins wants to make sure her child is safe during a fire.

“Even if I don’t make it, I want him to get out safe,” said Wiggins. “He doesn’t like loud noises. He doesn’t understand a whole lot… like danger and all. You have to explain a lot to him… but he’s a really smart kid.”

Wiggins says the fire alarm is a trigger for her son Chase that has autism.

“Alot of kids with autism will cover their ears, freeze, or cling to someone when they hear loud noises,” explained Wiggins.

Fire Captain Charlie Jones plans to develop a personalized escape plan for people in the county with special needs or disabilities.

“Even if they can’t get out of the residence what they can do to help them and their family member survive long enough for us to get there to them and get them out,” said Jones.

Jones says he’s had the idea since the birth of his son who also has autism but he felt inspired to create the program earlier this year.

After a Robeson County man died trying to get his disabled son out of their home during a house fire the son was severely burned before being rescued but later died at the hospital.

“I was wondering what happened there…” said Jones. “Was there something that may have been able to be done or could have been told what to do to increase both of their survivability?”

The first family received training Saturday where a man learned how to escape in three minutes with his eyes closed.

“We don’t want to charge anyone. We think it’s our job and our responsibly as firemen to help people, educate them and possibly save that life of a family member,” said Jones.

In two weeks Chase and his mom Alicia will take the training.

“He’ll know what to do whenever the fire alarm goes off and he’ll know how to get out,” said Wiggins.

Capt. Jones plans to partner with the school district and Department of Social Services (DSS) to get a final number of how many people in the county need the training.

The next step is to apply for grants to help pay for talking smoke detectors and escape ladders.

To signup for the Special Needs Individual program contact the Dillon County Fire Station 9 at (843) 752-6433.