Final Blitz rankings of the regular season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A look at Chris and Julia’s final Blitz rankings for the end of the regular season.
CHRIS PARKS’ RANKINGS
- North Myrtle Beach (10-0)
- Dillon (10-0)
- Lamar (10-0) +1
- Hemingway (10-0) +1
- Scotland County (8-1) -2
- Conway (9-1)
- Carvers Bay (9-1)
- Hartsville (9-1)
- Lake View (7-2)
- Trinity-Byrnes (SCISA) 10-1 NR
JULIA MORRIS’ RANKINGS
- North Myrtle Beach (10-0)
- Dillon (10-0)
- Lamar (10-0)
- Hemingway (10-0) +1
- Scotland County (8-1) -1
- Conway (9-1) +1
- Hartsville (9-1) -1
- Carvers Bay (9-1)
- Trinity-Byrnes (10-1) NR
- Lake View (7-2)