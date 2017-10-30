Final Blitz rankings of the regular season

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A look at Chris and Julia’s final Blitz rankings for the end of the regular season.

CHRIS PARKS’ RANKINGS

  1. North Myrtle Beach (10-0)
  2. Dillon (10-0)
  3. Lamar (10-0) +1
  4. Hemingway (10-0) +1
  5. Scotland County (8-1) -2
  6. Conway (9-1)
  7. Carvers Bay (9-1)
  8. Hartsville (9-1)
  9. Lake View (7-2)
  10. Trinity-Byrnes (SCISA) 10-1 NR

JULIA MORRIS’ RANKINGS

  1. North Myrtle Beach (10-0)
  2. Dillon (10-0)
  3. Lamar (10-0)
  4. Hemingway (10-0) +1
  5. Scotland County (8-1) -1
  6. Conway (9-1) +1
  7. Hartsville (9-1) -1
  8. Carvers Bay (9-1)
  9. Trinity-Byrnes (10-1) NR
  10. Lake View (7-2)

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s