MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A call center company plans to move its headquarters to Horry County from California, bringing with it more than 300 jobs to the area.

Greenwood Hall will invest $1.5 million in the call center, according to officials. It will open in early December in Myrtle Beach. The jobs are expected to pay up to $15/hour.

SCWorks plans on holding a job fair for the positions at Greenwood Hall on Tuesday. It’ll take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Victory Lane in Conway.