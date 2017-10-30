Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting Monday evening

LUMBERTON (WBTW) – Lumberton police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday evening. Police say shortly after 6:30 p.m., a man ran up to a car parked on Jerome Street and said he had been shot and then collapsed.

According to Captain Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department says officers arrived on scene, began CPR and was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he later died. Investigators believe the shooting happened a block away on Carolina Avenue.

The coroner has not released the name of the man killed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department or Det. David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department.