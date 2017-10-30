Man shot during robbery at Lumberton apartment complex

By Published:

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Lumberton Police Department is investigating after a man was shot during a robbery in the Davis Heights community Saturday evening.

Captain Terry Parker with the department says a man was shot on Hedgepeth Circle around 7:20 p.m. Saturday. The victim and his girlfriend were approached by two men who shot the male victim and robbed him, confirms Capt. Parker.

The victim was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for a non-life threatening injury.

Police were not able to give descriptions of the suspects. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call Detective Charles Keenum at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

