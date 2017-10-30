Police: Man shot, robbed of car at Lumberton mobile home park

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Lumberton Police Department searches for a man, it says, shot another man and robbed him of his car.

Capt. Terry Parker, spokesman for the Lumberton Police Department, says the incident happened just before 4 p.m. Monday at the Schoolview Mobile Home Park.

Investigators have limited details on the suspect, but believe it is a man.

They also believe a second man and a woman are with the shooter in the victim’s car. Parker described the car as a white 2003 Lincoln that is “jacked up in the area as if it has aftermarket rims, but it does not.”

The man who was shot is expected to be OK. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Lumberton Police at (910) 671-3845.

 

