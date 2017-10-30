New racetracks, water park, campground could come to Horry County

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A new recreational complex with a professional go-kart track and water park could soon come to Horry County.

Palmetto Motor Sports plans to purchase the old Black Bear Golf Club on SC-9 in Longs, from its former owner. It intends to build two race tracks, ATV trails, a water park, and campground on the almost 200-acre site. The proposal also includes about 170 single family homes.

Venture Engineering president Steve Powell designed the plan, and presented it at an Horry County Planning and Zoning Commission workshop. “There’s not a whole lot of recreation in that part of the county to begin with. And there is not really any recreation compatible with what we’re proposing anywhere in the county,” he said.

According to Powell, the park would bring 40 to 50 jobs to Horry County. He said the complex would also draw more tourists, and even NASCAR stars to the area. “All of those drivers got their start in professional cart racing. All of them. And so it wouldn’t be unusual on a racing weekend to see some big names at this facility,” he said.

Marion Martin has lived across the street from the former golf course for 22 years, and said “Houses, condos, campground, fine. I do not see where a water park or go-kart track is gonna fit in here.” Martin said an old race course about 15 minutes from her house used to keep her up night, and doesn’t want one closer to home. “You could lay in bed and all you’d hear is *noise effect* all night long. You could actually hear it from here.”

Powell says he plans to build a 10-foot noise buffer on Camp Swamp Road. “It’s hard enough for small businesses to stay in this far out from the beach. I fear it’s gonna become another Hard Rock where it’s just gonna develop and be left and not taken care of.”

The Horry County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposal Thursday at 5:30 PM, at the Horry County County Government Building in Conway.