CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – No charges will be filed against a Conway Police Officer who hit a pedestrian Friday night.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol says the pedestrian walked in front of the officer’s patrol car around 7:45 p.m. Friday on Singleton Ridge Road. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Cpl. Collins says the officer was not in the wrong and will face no charges.