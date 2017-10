FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence Police have one person in custody after responding to an armed bank robbery Monday afternoon.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the department says officers were called to First Reliance Bank, located at 2170 West Palmetto Street, around 4:15 p.m. Monday. One person has been taken into custody, but Lt. Brandt could not immediately release that person’s name.

Lt. Brandt confirms that no one was hurt during the bank robbery.