SC tractor-trailer driver charged with 4th DUI after crash

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned and caught fire on a Delaware highway has been charged with his fourth DUI offense.

Delaware State Police say 55-year-old Jeffery B. Mosier of Pageland, South Carolina, was taken into custody on $6,300 cash bond after the crash, which happened about 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the tractor-trailer struck a construction impact attenuator at the junction where Interstate 95 splits with I-295 in Wilmington, then overturned and caught fire. Authorities say the blaze caused a large brush fire and extensive damage to the roadway.

Investigators say Mosier, who refused a breath or blood test, has three previous convictions for driving under the influence, in 2010, 2011, and 2014.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.