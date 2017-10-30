Search underway for man who escaped Florence work-release center

FLORENCE (WBTW) – Officials are searching for a man who escaped a South Carolina Department of Corrections in Florence Monday.

South Carolina Department of Corrections Communication Director Jeffrey Taillon, says Christopher Sherer escaped from Palmer pre-release center, a minimum level security facility, located in Florence. Taillon says the inmate escaped around 1:24 p.m., on Oct. 30.

Sherer is described as 5’09” and 167 lbs with tattoos on his chest and arms. Sherer was sentenced to three years for entering a bank with intention of stealing.

If you see him, do not approach him. You are asked to call the Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 877-349-2130 or 803-896-2258 or the SC Law Enforcement Division at 803-737 -9000.